The San Francisco Giants have been one of the major leagues’ most disappointing teams thus far, but they’ve shown signs of turning things around. The Giants aim to match their season high with a fifth consecutive victory when they play the second contest of their three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Giants collected a season-best 18 hits and matched their highest run total of the campaign in a 13-5 rout in Friday’s series opener. San Francisco has scored 31 runs during its four-game winning streak. Pittsburgh is 6-5 over its last 11 contests and remains within five games of Milwaukee in the National League Central despite sitting six games below .500. Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen wrapped up his candidacy for NL Player of the Month honors by going 2-for-2 on Friday, finishing June with a .411 average, 12 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT Pittsburgh

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (3-8, 6.04 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (2-6, 5.58)

Moore appeared to turn a corner with four straight quality starts to finish May, but he struggled in five June starts, going 1-2 with an 8.88 ERA. The 28-year-old gave up five runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the New York Mets on Sunday, the third time in five starts he has failed to get through five frames. Moore has faced the Pirates only once, allowing five runs over six innings in a loss last season.

Kuhl posted quality starts in two of his first three outings of the season but has not recorded one since. The 24-year-old has notched just one win in his last 14 starts, and he allowed four runs and eight hits over five innings in a no-decision Sunday at St. Louis. Kuhl has struggled to a 1-4 record and 7.36 ERA in eight home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. McCutchen left Friday’s game after fouling a pitch off his left ankle, but he told reporters he does not expect to miss any time.

2. Pittsburgh 1B Josh Bell’s 30 extra-base hits are the most by a Pirates rookie before the All-Star break.

3. The Giants have not won a series on the road since taking two of three at St. Louis from May 19-21.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Giants 6