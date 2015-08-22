Pirates 3, Giants 2

PITTSBURGH -- Starling Marte’s two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Marte hit the first pitch from reliever George Kontos (2-2) into the left-field bleachers for his 15th home run of the season and second walk-off homer of his career.

The left fielder had two of the Pirates’ four hits and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He doubled in the seventh inning but was caught stealing third base.

The Giants tied the score 2-2 in the eighth when third baseman Matt Duffy scored on a two-out wild pitch by right-handed reliever Joakim Soria, who seemed on his way to getting out of the inning by inducing left fielder Nori Aoki to hit into a double play.

Pittsburgh (73-48) won the fourth time in its last five games and sent San Francisco (66-57) to its fifth loss in seven games.

Pirates rookie shortstop Jung Ho Kang put the Pirates ahead 2-1 by hitting two long solo home runs to center field for the first multi-homer game in the major leagues.

Kang homered to center field on consecutive at-bats with the bases empty. He broke up right-hander Mike Leake’s no-hit bid in the fifth to tie the score and then connected off rookie reliever Hunter Strickland in the seventh.

It was the first multi-home run game in the major leagues for Kang, who starred in the Korean Baseball Organization before signing with the Pirates in January as a free agent. He has 12 homers this season.

Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole stayed stuck on 14 wins since July 26 despite limiting the Giants to one unearned run and three hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.

He entered the month leading the major leagues in victories but has gone 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA in five August starts.

Leake was outstanding in his second start with the Giants. Activated from the disabled list before the game after being out since Aug. 3 with a strained left hamstring, Leake allowed only one run and one hit in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

He retired his first 11 batters before walking center fielder Andrew McCutchen with two outs in the fourth.

Leake is 0-1 with the Giants despite a 2.13 ERA since being acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 in a trade. In his last six starts, including his final four with the Reds, Leake is 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA.

The Giants broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when center fielder Gregor Blanco drew a one-out walk, stole second base, continued to third on catcher Chris Stewart’s throwing error and scored on second baseman Ahire Adrianza’s single.

NOTES: Giants RHP Mike Leake was activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game and made his second start since being acquired July 30 from Cincinnati in a trade. Leake went on the disabled list on Aug. 3 because of strained left hamstring. OF Ryan Lollis was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Leake on the roster. ... Giants CF Angel Pagan is ready to begin a rehab assignment, according to manager Bruce Bochy, after being on the disabled list since Aug. 10 because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Pagan could return as soon as Tuesday, the first day he is eligible to be activated. ... The Giants still aren’t sure when RHP Tim Hudson, on the disabled list since July 27 because of a strained right shoulder, will be able to make a second rehab start. He last pitched Aug. 14 for high Class A San Jose. ... Pirates INF/OF Josh Hamilton played third base and batted sixth against a right-hander, in his second game since being activated Friday after being out since July 6 because of a torn ligament in his left thumb. On Friday night against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, Harrison played second base and batted leadoff. ... The series concludes Sunday night with San Francisco RHP Ryan Vogelsong (9-8, 3.93 ERA) facing Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano (8-6, 3.35 ERA).