A's 8, Rays 2

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Kendall Graveman pitched six shutout innings, and first baseman Mark Canha hit a three-run triple in a seven-run, seventh-inning rally, leading the Oakland A’s to an 8-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

After dropping the first two games in the series, the A’s won the finale and prevented Tampa Bay from its first ever sweep of the A’s at the Coliseum.

Graveman allowed just three hits while striking out three and walking one. He left the game with a 1-0 lead after throwing 84 pitches and got a no-decision.

Graveman had gone 0-5 with a 6.89 ERA over his previous seven starts, but he threw his second straight strong game this season against Tampa Bay. In a 5-0 A’s victory on May 23 at Tropicana Field, he blanked the Rays on three hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two in his first career start against Tampa Bay.

Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs and three hits over six innings and got a no-decision. He struck out four, walked one and left the game with a 2-1 lead, a runner on first and no outs in the seventh after walking third baseman Danny Valencia.

After Odorizzi exited, the A’s went on to score seven runs in the inning, hammering the Rays’ bullpen and taking an 8-2 lead.

The A’s sent 12 batters to the plate and had eight hits in the inning, including Canha’s bases-loaded triple and a two-run single by second baseman Eric Sogard. Catcher Steven Vogt had two hits in the inning, including a double. Valencia had an RBI single to go with his walk, and designated hitter Billy Butler doubled. Second baseman Brett Lawrie had an RBI single in two at-bats, and center fielder Billy Burns singled.

Rays right-hander Steve Geltz (2-5) gave up four runs on four hits over one-third of an inning. Right-hander Matt Andriese gave up two runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Odorizzi had a perfect game through three innings, striking out the side in the third. But Burns drilled a leadoff triple to right-center field in the fourth, and Canha grounded an RBI single to right, giving the A’s a 1-0 lead.

The Rays rallied for two runs in the seventh, taking a 2-1 lead. A’s left-hander Sean Doolittle made his second relief appearance of the season and first since being activated from the disabled list Saturday. He gave up two runs on two hits and walked two in two-thirds of an inning.

Doolittle, who has missed most of the season with a strained left shoulder, issued a leadoff walk to left fielder John Jaso. Pinch runner Kevin Kiermaier moved to second on a ground out and to third on shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera’s single to left. Pinch hitter Desmond Jennings brought Kiermaier home with a sacrifice fly.

That was it for Doolittle, who threw 23 pitches and topped out at 93 mph. Right-hander Fernando Rodriguez took over, and catcher Rene Rivera greeted him with a sharp RBI single to right.

Rodriguez (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings, blanking the Rays on two hits for the win.

NOTES: Oakland 3B Danny Valencia, who missed Saturday’s game with a sore lower right hamstring, returned to the lineup Sunday. An MRI revealed that Valencia has tendinitis, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “So it’s something we’re just going to have to deal with. He feels good enough to play today.” ... Rays LF Desmond Jennings was out of the starting lineup for just the second time since coming off the 60-day disabled list Aug. 14. He hit .344 in eight starts since returning from left knee surgery. He entered Sunday’s game as a pinch hitter. ... Rays DH/LF John Jaso started in left field for the fifth time in his career, all this season. He has spent most of his career as a catcher. Jaso, a former Athletic, hit cleanup for the first time this year. “He’s been swinging the bat well and seems like he barrels up a lot,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We’re just seeing if we can mix it up and provide a little jolt in there.” ... The A’s set an Oakland record Saturday night when they allowed a home run for the 16th consecutive game.