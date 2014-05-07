Pirates win on overturned call

PITTSBURGH -- Starling Marte begrudgingly admitted after being part of a historic moment that he is softening his stance on the use of expanded instant replay in the major leagues this season.

“I like it sometimes, I guess,” the Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder said. “I like it this time.”

Thanks to an overturned call, Marte wound up scoring the winning run after tripling and racing home on a throwing error in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Pirates edged the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Tuesday night.

It was the first time a game-ending run resulted from a changed call, and it ended the Giants’ six-game winning streak.

Marte hit a drive high off the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field with two outs off Tim Hudson (4-2). Rookie second baseman Ehire Adrianza, serving as the cutoff man, took the throw from right fielder Hunter Pence and then threw wildly to third base.

Marte initially hesitated and then raced home, but home plate Quinn Wolcott called him out. However, following a replay review of 1:14, it was ruled that catcher Buster Posey’s tag was late and Marte was called safe.

“I knew the throw was there, but I tried to figure out how to make it safe,” Marte said. “I knew I was safe but we had to wait for the umpires to make the signal.”

That set off a wild -- and odd -- celebration in front of the Pirates’ dugout. The Pittsburgh players and coaches stood on the top step of the dugout waiting for the ruling to come to the umpiring crew from the central replay center in New York.

Posey watched all the replays once he got back to the clubhouse after the game and felt the out call should have been upheld because of inconclusive evidence.

“I thought the best shots were from behind me, and from there you couldn’t tell whether my glove hit his chest before his hand reached the plate or not,” Posey said. “Plays like that usually stand the way they were called on the field.”

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy thought the game was lost because of the wild throw rather than video review.

“We shouldn’t have thrown the ball to third base in the first place, we made a mistake there,” Bochy said. “It’s a hard call for the relay man because your instinct is to wheel and throw, but with two outs it’s a dangerous play.”

Marte and first baseman Ike Davis each had two hits for the Pirates. Left-handed reliever Tony Watson (3-0) pitched one scoreless inning for the win after starter Charlie Morton allowed only one unearned run and three hits in eight innings.

Hudson was the tough-luck loser as he gave up two runs -- one earned -- on five hits in an 8 2/3-inning complete game. He had five strikeouts and one walk.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt had two hits.

Both teams scored single runs in the second inning, Adrianza hitting a sacrifice fly in the top half and Marte scoring on catcher Tony Sanchez’s soft groundout in the bottom half.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle admittedly is not a huge fan of replay, but he wasn’t about to turn down the victory.

“It’s what we get to play with, and it obviously benefited us this evening,” he said.

NOTES: Both teams called up relief pitchers to aid bullpens that were stretched by Monday night’s 12-inning game that was won by the Giants 11-10. San Francisco recalled RHP George Kontos from Triple-A Fresno and optioned RHP Jake Dunning to the same club. The Pirates recalled RHP Phil Irwin from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned LHP Jeff Locke to the same club. ... Giants 2B Brandon Hicks was the only regular from either team who did not start following Monday night’s five-hour, 29-minute game. ... Pittsburgh OF Travis Snider (two games) and C Russell Martin (one game) had the appeals of their suspensions from Major League Baseball for their actions in an April 20 brawl with the Milwaukee heard by videoconference Tuesday afternoon. ... The three-game series concludes Wednesday afternoon with San Francisco RHP Tim Lincecum (2-1, 5.12 ERA) facing Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.69 ERA).