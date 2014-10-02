EditorsNote: rewords lede

Giants slam Pirates in wild-card shutout

PITTSBURGH -- Madison Bumgarner dominating in a postseason game was not surprising.

Brandon Crawford making a bit of baseball history was quite unexpected.

Crawford became the first shortstop to hit a grand slam in a postseason game, and Bumgarner pitched a four-hit shutout as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-0 Wednesday night in the National League wild-card game.

The Giants move on to play the Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series. The best-of-five affair begins Friday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington.

An 18-game winner in the regular season, Bumgarner struck out nine and walked one. It was reminiscent of his rookie year in 2010, when he pitched eight shutout innings on the road against the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series as a 21-year-old.

“My first postseason, I didn’t know what I was doing,” Bumgarner said. “I was just coming out ready to pitch. I didn’t have a plan. It’s different now. I felt confident in what I as dong.”

The Pirates’ plan wasn’t to get shut out, but they could do little against the left-hander.

“We kept trying to get some guys on base against him, kept trying to break through, but he just pitched great,” Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer said. “Sometimes there is nothing you can do.”

Crawford’s slam off losing pitcher Edinson Volquez broke a scoreless tie with no outs in the fifth. Crawford has just 26 home runs in his four-year career, and he reached double digits for the first time this season with 10.

“I was in shock a little bit,” Crawford said. “That was really fun, it was a fun game.”

Crawford usually batted eighth during the regular season, but he moved up to the No. 7 hole during a September in which he hit .365 in 23 games.

“This past month, he’s been swinging as well as anybody,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I was glad he was up there. It couldn’t have worked out better.”

Not for Pittsburgh, though.

The Pirates bowed out after making their second consecutive postseason appearance, coming on the heels of 20 straight losing season, the all-time record for futility in North American major professional sports.

First baseman Brandon Belt had two hits and three RBIs for the Giants. Rookie second baseman Joe Panik had three hits, and catcher Buster Posey and third baseman Pablo Sandoval added two hits each.

Crawford’s big blast came after Sandoval and right fielder Hunter Pence opened the fourth with singles and Belt walked to load the bases. Crawford followed by lofting a 1-2 pitch into the right field stands to make it 4-0.

It was the fourth postseason grand slam in San Francisco history. Crawford followed Chuck Hiller (1962 World Series), Will Clark (1989 NL Championship Series) and Posey (2012 NLDS).

Volquez had not lost since July 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his first start after the All-Star break. Against the Giants, he allowed five runs and five hits in five-plus innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

“It was really the one pitch, the grand slam, that was the difference,” Volquez said. “Give him credit, tip your cap. (Crawford) put a good swing on the ball.”

Third baseman Josh Harrison had two of the Pirates’ four hits.

Belt hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh. Posey capped the scoring with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

The Giants won their seventh elimination game in a row, six of them coming on their way to a World Series title in 2012.

“We know when we get in these situations we’re going to have a good chance, especially with (Bumgarner) on the mound,” Belt said. “When it comes down to it, we’ve got a great team. We pick each other up and everyone contributes.”

NOTES: Giants LF Michael Morse was left off the 25-man roster. He continues to be bothered by a strained oblique muscle that limited him to playing in only one game since Sept. 1. Travis Ishikawa started in left and went 0-for-2 with a walk. ... Pirates C Russell Martin was in the lineup after missing the last two games of the regular season because of a strained left hamstring. Backup C Chris Stewart was left off the roster after bruising his right hand Sunday at Cincinnati. Martin had a noticeable limp when he singled in the second base and ran down the first base line. ... Kent Tekulve, the Pirates’ all-time saves leader and a postgame television analyst, threw out the ceremonial first pitch less than a month after undergoing heart transplant surgery Sept. 5.