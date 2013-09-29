San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Heath Hembree did it again Saturday. The September call-up from Triple-A Fresno made his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance in the Giants’ 9-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. Hembree struck out two of the three Padres he faced, giving him nine strikeouts in seven big-league innings this season. He has allowed just four hits over that stretch.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt worked hard to try to get back on the mound before season’s end. When his body never returned to 100 percent health despite nearly an eight-week absence, he gave in to reality and opted for surgery. Affeldt’s injury had been called a strained left groin, but he had surgery for a sports hernia. He finishes the season with a 1-5 record and 3.74 ERA, having failed in all four of his save opportunities.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit might have been one pitch away from a fifth consecutive win Saturday. He thought he’d thrown that pitch several times in an epic 14-pitch, fourth-inning duel with 1B Tommy Medica, but the stubborn San Diego Padre kept fouling them off. Finally, Medica hit Petit’s 14th pitch into center field for a run-scoring single that seemed to deflate the September standout. Petit never recorded another out, leaving with two outs in the inning after giving up six consecutive hits. Despite surrendering five earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings, he will finish the 2013 season with a respectable 3.56 ERA to go with his 4-1 record.

RF Hunter Pence was rewarded with a five-year, $90 million contract Saturday, one day before he was scheduled to become a free agent. Pence had been considered one of the top outfield prospects in the 2014 free-agent class. Giants management acted quickly after Pence’s teammates made a strong statement Friday, voting him the Willie Mac Award as the club’s most inspirational player. Pence is the only major-leaguer to have played all 161 games this season. And how did he celebrate? With his career-best 27th home run of the season, a two-run shot in Saturday’s 9-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

RHP Guillermo Moscoso will be rewarded for his patience when he gets the start in the season finale Sunday against the San Diego Padres. Moscoco was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 26 at a time when the Giants were having trouble finding five starters who were both competent and healthy. He did reasonably well in his only start -- three runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay. Moscoso has never allowed a run against the Padres in four relief appearances spanning five innings. He’s 2-0 in those games.