LHP Jeremy Affeldt (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He might be able to return in April.

2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return, as the ailment bothered him for large portions of last season and all spring.

RHP Tim Lincecum (bruised left knee) was hit by a comebacker March 28. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to make his April 3 start as scheduled.