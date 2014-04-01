San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt has hit five of his last 19 home runs against the D-backs after socking a solo home run in the sixth inning Monday off RHP Brandon McCarthy. Belt had game-tying and game-winning homers in the first five weeks of the 2013 season against the D-backs. He hit a career-high 17 homers last year.

LHP Jeremy Affeldt, who opened the season on the disabled list with a strained right knee, continues to throw and is expected to rejoin the Giants when he is eligible on April 9, the second game of a nine-game homestand. “Pretty comfortable with the leg right now,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “Barring any setbacks, he’s not too far. When we get off this road trip, he will be knocking on the door.”

2B Marco Scutaro (back) is unlikely to join the D-backs’ Triple-A Fresno team when the minor league season starts Thursday, manager Bruce Bochy said Monday. Scutaro had only two plate appearances this spring. Joaquin Arias started at second base in the opener in place of Scutaro, who made his first All-Star team in 2013.

C Buster Posey has a thing about Chase Field -- six of his nine career home runs against the Diamondbacks have come in Phoenix, including his tiebreaking, two-run homer off RHP Addison Reed with two outs in the ninth inning Monday. “I’d never faced him before, spring training or anything, just trying to get a pitch I could handle,” Posey said.