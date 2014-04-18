FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2014 / 5:13 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jeremy Affeldt was activated from the disabled list and made his season debut, pitching the eighth and ninth innings and surrendering one hit. He missed 14 games with a right knee sprain.

RHP Jean Machi notched three wins in relief in the Giants’ first 15 games, becoming the first San Francisco reliever with that many relief victories 15 games into a season since Bob Shaw in 1964. The San Francisco franchise record for relievers is 14, reached by Stu Miller in 1961 and Frank Linzy in 1969.

CF Angel Pagan was on the bench with knee soreness, replaced by Gregor Blanco, but pinch hit and grounded out. He’s among the league leaders in multiple-hit games (eight) and hits (22). On a team that’s struggling with runners in scoring position, Pagan is hitting .389 (7-for-18) in those situations. Manager Bruce Bochy said it’s possible Pagan could return to the lineup Friday.

SS Brandon Crawford was out of the starting lineup a second straight day with a tight hamstring, but entered as a pinch hitter and made the final out. He had a seven-game hit streak ended with the flyout.

