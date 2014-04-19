FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
April 20, 2014 / 3:43 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Hector Sanchez didn’t make the most of getting a chance to start Friday when Buster Posey was given a day off. At the plate, Sanchez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a double-play grounder on a 2-and-0 pitch with runners on first and second and no one out in the seventh. And his first-inning passed ball allowed the Padres first run to score, although it could just as easily been ruled a wild pitch against RHP Matt Cain.

RHP Matt Cain is somewhat snake-bit against the Padres. Although he didn’t allow an earned run Friday night, he fell to 7-12 lifetime against the Padres despite a career 3.04 ERA in 32 starts. Eleven of the 79 runs the Padres have scored against Cain are unearned. He is 2-2 against the Padres over his last eight starts despite a 2.17 ERA. The Giants are 12-20 against the Padres when Cain starts.

3B Pablo Sandoval was 1-for-4 at Petco Park Friday night. He is a career .309 hitter at Petco Park with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 46 games. Last season, he hit .442 at Petco Park with four homers and 11 RBIs in 43 at-bats over 10 games.

SS Brandon Crawford started Friday night, although he felt tightness in his right hamstring before the game. Crawford, who entered the game hitting .311, was 0-for-3.

