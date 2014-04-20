San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt is the only Giant who has hit the ball consistently hard in the two straight losses in San Diego. He is 3-for-7 in the series with a solo homer Friday night. The three hits are a third of the Giants total for the first two games.

RHP Tim Hudson set a Giants franchise record (at least, a record since the start of the 1900 season) by going 30 straight innings to open a season without issuing a walk. The old mark was 27 innings. Hudson joins Grover Cleveland Alexander (six games, 1923) and Tiny Bonham (four games in 1944) as the only starting pitchers in the last 101 seasons to start a season with four games of at least seven innings each without issuing a walk.

RF Hunter Pence moved up into the second spot in the batting order Saturday night. He was 0-for-4 after getting five hits in his previous 13 at-bats. Pence is hitting only .188 on the season with a .290 on-base percentage.

3B Pablo Sandoval was dropped from third to fifth in the Giants batting order. Sandoval was 0-for-3 with a strikeout Saturday night to fall to .171 (12-for-70) on the season. He has one hit in his last 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position.