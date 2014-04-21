San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

LF Michael Morse accounted for San Francisco’s lone run Saturday with a solo homer. But he is hitting only .154 (4-for-26) in his past nine games after an 0-for-3 Sunday.

CF Angel Pagan’s two-run, bases-loaded single in the second turned out to be decisive for the Giants. Pagan is hitting .421 (8-for-19) this season with runners in scoring position. He is also hitting .409 (18-for-44) against right-handed pitching.

3B Pablo Sandoval was given Sunday off by Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Sandoval is hitting .171 this season (12-for-70) with two homers and six RBIs and had started each of the Giants first 18 games at third. Sandoval has one hit in his last 12 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Sandoval was 1-for-7 in his first two games at Petco Park to drop his career average in the Padres home to .313 (106-for-339) with 18 homers and 55 RBIs.

C Buster Posey has six home runs in 27 games played at PetcoPark. He is 38-for-104 (.365) lifetime at Petco Park with six homers and 24 RBIs. Overall against the Padres, Posey is 59-for-178 (.331) with 11 homers and 40 RBIs.