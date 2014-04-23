San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Juan Perez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Perez was on the Giants’ Opening Day roster and went 0-for-8 in eight games, one start, before being optioned April 16 when LHP Jeremy Affeldt came off the disabled list. In five games with Fresno, Perez went 8-for-19 (.421) with three RBIs. Before Tuesday’s game manager Bruce Bochy said, “I just think having the flexibility to make a move out in the outfield is more important than (carrying) another pitcher right now. Now with that said, if we went through our bullpen, we could make a change for tomorrow.”

LHP David Huff (left quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Huff was injured running out an infield single Monday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Huff is expected to need seven to 10 days before he’s ready to pitch. Putting Huff on the disabled list, gives him 15 days to make sure he fully heals and allows the Giants to keep 25 useable players on their roster.

RF Hunter Pence, who entered the game with just four hits in his past 21 at-bats and was hitting .197 (15-for-76), homered in the fifth for the Giants’ only run. He also doubled to finish 2-for-4 for his sixth multi-hit game of the season. The homer was his second of the season and 10th in his career against the Rockies. Since being acquired by the Giants in 2012, Pence’s seven homers against the Rockies are the most by any major leaguer, trailing only teammate Buster Posey (10).

C Buster Posey finished 1-for-4 and has just three hits in his past 35 at-bats. He popped out in the eighth against Adam Ottavino, leaving Posey hitless in his past 19 at-bats against right-handed pitchers. Posey is also 0-for-15 this season when leading off an inning, something he didn’t do in Tuesday’s loss.

LHP Madison Bumgarner threw his third career complete game but first for a loss. His complete game was Aug. 14, 2012, against Washington. The last Giants starter to throw a complete game in a loss was Barry Zito on June 18, 2010, at Toronto. Bumgarner became the sixth Giants pitcher to throw a complete game at Coors Field but the first with a loss. He is also just the second pitcher to allow two or fewer runs in a complete game loss at Coors Field, which opened in 1995. The other was Jason Jennings of the Rockies, who allowed a home run in the sixth inning to Albert Pujols and lost 1-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 25, 2006.