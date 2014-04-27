San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Gregor Blanco has hit better off the bench than he has as a part-time starter, and he thinks he knows why. The speedy outfielder has always been a patient hitter, especially in the leadoff spot, where he often has found himself trying to work a walk to set up steal situations. But, as a pinch hitter, Blanco has taken a much more aggressive approach, and it has worked. He swung at the first pitch in a bases-loaded, one-out situation as a pinch-hitter Saturday, driving in the Giants’ first run in a four-run fifth inning that allowed them to overturn a 3-0 deficit. The hit was just Blanco’s fourth in 31 at-bats (.129) this season.

RHP Tim Lincecum might have been a Cleveland Indian had he accepted their offer after having been their 42nd-round pick in 2005 following his sophomore season at the University of Washington. But Lincecum waited a year and was taken in the first round by the Giants. Lincecum made his first career start against the Indians on Saturday and it certainly was not a memorable one. He allowed three runs on nine hits before getting pulled with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. It marked the third consecutive home start in which the former two-time Cy Young Award winner failed to pitch into the sixth inning.

C Buster Posey’s home run Saturday off RHP Chen-Chang Lee was just his first hit off a right-hander in 25 at-bats. He has struggled against righties all season, with just 12 hits in 53 at-bats (.226). Four of the hits have gone for homers. Posey has 11 RBIs and is hitting .224 overall.