San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
April 29, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Brandon Hicks belted a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Giants a 4-1 win over Cleveland Sunday. “It felt awesome. You always remember these,” said Hicks, who is filling in for injured 2B Marco Scutaro.

1B Brandon Belt had a forgettable three-game series vs. Cleveland. Although he is tied for second in the NL with seven home runs, Belt went hitless in three games with the Indians. He was 0-for-12 with nine strikeouts.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong bounced back from his worst outing of the season by having his best game of the year, pitching seven scoreless innings on two hits in a 4-1 win over Cleveland. “I got behind more than I’d like to, but I was able to mix my pitches and get back in counts and get outs. All in all I’ll take it,” said Vogelsong, who was not involved in the decision.

C Buster Posey snapped his 0-for-24 hitless streak against right-handed pitchers with a home run off RHP C.C. Lee in the sixth inning Saturday. That was the longest such streak of Posey’s career.

