San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Vogelsong (0-1, 5.40) is coming off his best start of the season when he threw seven scoreless innings in a two-hit outing against the Indians. Vogelsong is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta. He struggled in his only start against the Braves last year, allowing six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

CF Angel Pagan led off Friday’s game with a home run for the second time this season and the eighth time in his career. Pagan extended his hitting streak to six games and is batting .364 (8-for-22) during that stretch.

RHP Tim Lincecum (2-1) failed again to pitch past the sixth inning, but the team won its fourth straight game he’s started. Lincecum pitched around six hits and three walks in allowing only one run in six innings. He improved to 8-6 in his career against the Braves.

RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to 10 games when he lined a single off LHP Mike Minor in the first inning. During the streak, Pence is batting .410, going 16-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, a homer and six RBIs and raised his average from .181 to .261. Pence started his 200th consecutive game on Friday, the longest active streak in the National League.

C/1B Buster Posey went hitless for one of the few occasions against Atlanta. The Georgia native went 0-for-4, which ended his five-game hitting streak. Posey came into the game batting .400 in 10 games at Turner Field.