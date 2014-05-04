San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt broke a 1-for-21 skid with a home run in his first at-bat on Saturday against the Braves. The home run, Belt’s eighth of the season, was his first homer since April 23 at Colorado. He did not hit his eighth homer last year until the 75th game.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who won his first game of the season on Saturday, allowed five hits and four walks in six innings and retired the Braves in order only twice. But he was able to escape unscathed on three occasions when Atlanta had two runners on base, once by inducing a weak ground ball, the other two with strikeouts. The Braves left seven runners on base against Vogelsong.

RHP Matt Cain threw a bullpen session on Friday and is expected to be ready to pitch in Pittsburgh on Monday. Cain wore some protection on his right index finger, which he cut while preparing a sandwich before the April 29 game against San Diego.

C Buster Posey, after going 0-for-4 in the series opener, returned to form against the Braves on Saturday. The Georgia native went 2-for-4 with a home run, his eighth of the season. It was his third career homer against Atlanta. Belt is now 16-for-43 (.372) in 11 games at Turner Field.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-3, 3.74 ERA) will be trying to avoid losing four straight decisions for the first time in his career on Sunday against the Braves. He allowed four runs in five innings of a 6-4 loss to the Padres on April 28. Bumgarner is 2-3 with a 2.92 ERA in six career starts against the Braves. He was 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts against Atlanta in 2013.