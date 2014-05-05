San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Dunning will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Monday. He will fill RHP Matt Cain spot on the active roster after he was placed on the disabled list.

RHP Matt Cain, who missed his start last Tuesday after cutting the tip of his right index finger, will be placed on the 15-day disabled list rather than make his scheduled start Monday night as the Giants open a three-game series in Pittsburgh. The move is retroactive to April 25. Cain had a second straight winless April, going 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts.

LHP David Huff, who is recovering from a strained left quad, threw bullpen sessions on Friday and Sunday in Atlanta and could be close to going out on a minor league rehab assignment. He was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in eight relief appearances when he went on the disabled list retroactive to April 21.

C Buster Posey had a six-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but he had four hits in his last seven at-bats Saturday and Sunday against the Braves. He was 2-for-3 with two walks, one intentional, in the series finale. Posey is hitting .414 (12-for-29) with a double, three homers and four RBIs in his past eight games.

LHP Madison Bumgarner allowed just three hits and an unearned run over six innings as he defeated the Braves for the third straight time to complete a series sweep for the Giants on Sunday. The hits off Bumgarner (3-3) were all singles and he struck out nine while walking one. Of his 95 pitches, 61 were strikes and he lowered his ERA to 3.18.

SS Brandon Crawford had the first multi-homer game of his career Sunday, driving in three runs in the Giants’ 4-1 victory over the Braves to complete a series sweep. He hit a tie-breaking homer with the bases empty in the fourth inning and connected again with a runner on in the eighth. The homers were his second and third of the season.