San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt did not start Monday night against Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke. While the left-handed-hitting Belt is getting more starts against lefties this season, manager Bruce Bochy wanted to give him a mental break as Belt was 2-for-29 since April 25. Belt entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and wound up going 1-for-2 with a walk.

C Hector Sanchez went 4-for-7 with three RBIs even though he was hampered by the flu. Manager Bruce Bochy decided to play Sanchez despite the illness because he wanted C Buster Posey to play first base after Posey caught all three gamers in the weekend series at Atlanta.

RHP Jake Dunning had a rough season debut, even though he was not charged with a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief. Recalled from Triple-A Fresno when RHP Matt Cain was placed on the disabled list, Dunning joined the team Monday in Pittsburgh and took over for RHP Yusmeiro Petit in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. Dunning immediately threw two wild pitches, allowing two runs to score. He just began making the conversion from reliever to starter last week at Fresno, but he will pitch out of the bullpen with the Giants.

RHP Tim Hudson (4-1, 2.17) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh, facing Pirates RHP Charlie Morton (0-4, 4.21) in the middle game of the three-game series. Signed to a two-year, $23 million contract in the offseason as a free agent, Hudson has pitched at least seven innings in each of his first six games with the Giants and allowed two runs or fewer in five of them. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA against Pittsburgh in 14 career starts.