San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#Intel
May 7, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Brandon Hicks was the only Giants regular not in the starting lineup Tuesday after Monday’s marathon game that lasted five hours and 29 minutes. Hicks has a .208 batting average, but he has five home runs. His replacement, Ehire Adrianza, allowed the winning run to score Tuesday night in the bottom of the ninth because of his throwing error.

RHP George Kontos’ statistics weren’t anything to get excited about last season with the San Francisco Giants or this season at Triple-A Fresno. Before being called up to the major league club prior to the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night, Kontos made 11 relief appearances for Fresno and went 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA. The one positive was 28 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.

RHP Jake Dunning was optioned to Triple-A Fresno prior to Tuesday night’s game, just a day after joining the Giants and pitching in relief in a 11-10 win over the Pirates in 12 innings. Though Dunning was not charged with any runs in two-thirds of an inning Monday, he did let all three runners he inherited score on two wild pitches and a sacrifice fly.

RHP Tim Hudson pitched his first complete game of the season and 26th of his career Tuesday but was the tough-luck loser. Hudson lost despite allowing two runs (one earned) and five hits in 8 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. After signing a two-year, $23 million contract as a free agent in the offseason, he has pitched at least seven innings in all seven starts and allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of them. Hudson has allowed just two walks in 54 1/3 innings.

RHP Tim Lincecum (2-1, 5.12) will start Wednesday against the Pirates at Pittsburgh in the finale of the three-game series, facing RHP Gerrit Cole (2-2, 3.69). Lincecum is 2-3 with a 4.46 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
