San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
May 9, 2014

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Brandon Belt drove in all three of the Giants’ runs Wednesday with his ninth home run and a two-run double. He went 5-for-8 in the three-game series after entering in a 2-for-30 slump.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who is 1-1 with a 4.60 ERA this season but 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his last two starts, will pitch Thursday night against the Dodgers in the opener of a four-game series at Los Angeles. Vogelsong is 4-3 with a 3.97 against the Dodgers in 21 career games, including 12 starts, and had no decisions and a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season.

CF Angel Pagan got the day off Wednesday with the Giants playing a day game after a night game. Pagan also played all 13 innings of the Giants’ win on Monday night at Pittsburgh.

C Buster Posey got his first day off since April 23. Manager Bruce Bochy decided to rest him as the Giants had to fly to Los Angeles after the game to face the Dodgers in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night.

