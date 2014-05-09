San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Brandon Hicks hit a solo home run off Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett in the seventh inning in Thursday’s win. It was Hicks’ sixth home run, doubling his total of last year.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong worked 7 1/3 innings, allowing a run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday night. Vogelsong threw 104 pitches (64 strikes). He retired the first 10 batters he faced.

LHP David Huff made an effective first rehab appearance for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. He threw three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out one. Huff landed on the disabled list April 22 due to a left quad strain.

RHP Sergio Romo collected his 11th save in as many tries with a scoreless 10th against the Dodgers on Thursday night. Romo and Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen are tied for second in the majors in saves, trailing only Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez.