San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt left the game with a broken left thumb after being hit by LHP Paul Maholm’s first pitch in the second inning. Joaquin Arias replaced Belt at first base and knocked in the Giants’ third run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

RHP Sergio Romo picked up his 12th save in as many opportunities for the Giants this season. Romo has tossed scoreless relief in his last eight games (7.1 IP) since April 26.

LHP Madison Bumgarner continues to lead all active pitchers in ERA at Dodger Stadium (with a minimum of 50 innings pitched). Bumgarner lowered his 1.98 ERA that he came into Friday night with, already better than Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen (2.06), RHP Zack Greinke (2.12) and LHP Clayton Kershaw (2.20).

SS Brandon Crawford broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer off Dodgers LHP Paul Maholm in the fifth inning, his fourth home run of the year. The UCLA product has gone 4-for-8 off Maholm in his career and is batting .410 (16-for-39) with three doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs off lefties this season.