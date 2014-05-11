San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt is expected to miss at least six weeks with a broken thumb. Belt, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, suffered the injury in the second inning of Friday night’s win over the Dodgers when he was hit with a pitch by LHP Paul Maholm.

RHP George Kontos was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for RHP Matt Cain, who was activated Saturday. Kontos, who was recalled from Fresno on Tuesday, pitched two scoreless innings Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

RHP Matt Cain returned from the disabled list and gave up two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts on 92 pitches, 53 of them strikes, in five innings. He also hit a batter.

OF Tyler Colvin was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday. Colvin pinch-hit in the eighth inning and struck out.

1B/C Buster Posey got the start at first Saturday, replacing injured 1B Brandon Belt. Posey and OF Michael Morse are expected to fill the void while Belt is out. Posey went 3-for-4 with three singles in Saturday’s loss to the Dodgers.