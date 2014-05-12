San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Brandon Hicks, invited to spring training as a non-roster player, hit his career-high seventh home run in the seventh inning Sunday. Hicks had only three major league homers before this season. Defensively, Hicks has three errors in 137 total chances.

1B Brandon Belt went on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, the day after his left thumb was broken when hit by a pitch. Belt will have two pins surgically installed in the thumb Tuesday to accelerate healing, and he is expected to be out at least six weeks.

RHP Tim Hudson allowed just two runs in six innings Sunday, inducing 15 groundouts and recording no outs in the air. However, it was his shortest outing in eight starts this year, and his ERA rose to 2.09.

2B Marco Scutaro, sidelined all season due to back inflammation, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Saturday. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RHP Jean Machi earned his first major league save Sunday. The 32-year-old Venezuelan allowed one walk and one hit while striking out two, and he lowered his ERA to a team-leading 0.49.

CF Angel Pagan continued his fine season. Pagan not only went 2-for-3 with a double to raise his average to .314, but he also scored three runs and threw out 1B Adrian Gonzalez at home plate in the sixth inning to keep the Dodgers from building on a 2-1 lead. “You can’t make a better throw than that,” said manager Bruce Bochy, who added that Pagan “played with a lot of fire today.”