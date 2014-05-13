San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Juan Perez was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday to make room on the active roster for LHP David Huff. Perez was replaced by Huff, but in actuality, he lost his spot to OF Tyler Colvin, who got the start in left field Monday. With the Giants planning to use LF/1B Michael Morse some at first base in 1B Brandon Belt’s absence, manager Bruce Bochy is searching for a substitute left fielder with more pop than Perez, who was 1-for-20 this season.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong has gone from one of the statistically worst pitchers in baseball to one of the best already this season. The veteran allowed only two earned runs in his past three starts (0.89 ERA), a stretch during which he recorded his lone win of the season, a 3-1 victory over the Braves in Atlanta on May 3. Struggling with a 7.71 ERA four starts into his season, Vogelsong now has that figure down to a respectable 3.93. He is 2-1 lifetime with a 4.37 ERA in four starts against the Braves, his opponent Tuesday night.

LF/1B Michael Morse made his first start of the season at first base Monday in the Giants’ 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. He booted one groundball and went 0-for-4 at the plate, but that probably won’t stop Giants manager Bruce Bochy from giving him another shot at first base, perhaps as early as in Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves. That is because Morse’s replacement in left field -- Tyler Colvin -- was the offensive hero of the win with a home run and a two-run triple.

OF Tyler Colvin made his first Giants start Monday and wasted little time making a big impression during San Francisco’s 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves. Colvin belted the third pitch he saw from RHP Gavin Floyd into the San Francisco Bay for a second-inning home run. He later broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run triple. The left-handed-hitting Colvin, who batted .398 against right-handed pitchers in 94 at-bats for Triple-A Fresno to begin this season, figures to be a regular starter in left field against righties, giving manager Bruce Bochy the luxury of moving LF/1B Michael Morse into the infield spot vacated by injured 1B Brandon Belt.

LHP David Huff was reinstated from the disabled list Monday, adding a luxury to an already strong bullpen. Before suffering a strained quad April 21 while running out an infield hit, Huff demonstrated an ability to retire the first batter he faced no matter the situation. He was 7-for-8 in those circumstances, an impressive 87.5 percent success rate. He will be used as a situational left-hander.