San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt underwent what the Giants labeled successful surgery Tuesday to have two pins inserted into his broken left thumb. The incident-free procedure keeps Belt on the same timetable the Giants projected when the injury occurred last week. He is expected to miss six weeks, which would put him on schedule to return before the end of June.

C/1B Hector Sanchez started at first base for the first time as a major-leaguer Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, and he came through error-free. He also produced a double, one of just five hits the Giants had in a 5-0 loss. It was the first time this season that Giants manager Bruce Bochy opted for Sanchez at first base instead of C/1B Buster Posey when getting them both in the lineup. The manager is weighing as many options as possible with regular 1B Brandon Belt out six weeks due to a broken thumb.

CF Angel Pagan was pulled from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves after seven innings before of soreness in his right knee. The injury is not considered serious, although Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he would err on the side of being conservative and give his leadoff hitter the day off Wednesday. The Giants are in the midst of stretch in which they play 17 games in 17 days.

C/1B Buster Posey seemed like the logical choice to play first base Tuesday night when Giants manager Bruce Bochy wanted to get both his catchers in the starting lineup. After all, he moved to first base all five previous times he and C Hector Sanchez had started in the same game earlier this season. But Bochy said he likes the way Posey works with Tuesday’s starting pitcher, RHP Ryan Vogelsong, so he opted to give Sanchez his first major league start at first base on a trial basis. Posey went 0-for-4, and he missed the tag on Braves RF Jason Heyward during a crucial play at the plate.

LHP Madison Bumgarner wasn’t the Giants’ best pitcher in April. Newcomer RHP Tim Hudson easily earned that distinction. However, the club’s Opening Day starter already is taking strides toward changing that in May. Bumgarner is coming off his two best outings of the season, including an eight-inning effort in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. Bumgarner faced Wednesday’s opponent -- the Atlanta Braves -- in his start before that, winning that one 4-1 with six strong innings. The victory improved his career mark against the Braves to 3-3 with a 2.51 ERA in seven starts.