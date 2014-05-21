San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said he will make his scheduled start Thursday, adding that the strained left hip that caused him to miss a start is fine. “I threw everything and didn’t think about it,” said Hudson, who threw in the Giants bullpen but because of rain had to finish his session on an indoor mound. Hudson strained his hip May 11 in a start at Los Angeles where he held the Dodgers to two runs in six innings but wasn’t involved in the decision as the Giants won 7-4 in 10 innings. Hudson missed his next turn May 16 against Miami. In eight starts, Hudson is 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA and has limited opposing batters to a .206 average. Entering Tuesday, Hudson ranked fourth in the National League in ERA and seventh in opponents’ batting average.

LF Tyler Colvin drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out double in the ninth. It was his fourth career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later and his first since Aug. 15, 2012, while with Colorado against Milwaukee. Two doubles Tuesday gave Colvin six for the season. Eight of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases -- six doubles, one triple and one homer.

RF Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a walk. It was his 16th multi-hit game, second on the team behind Angel Pagan (17). Pence has hit safely in seven straight games, going 14-for-31. He has started 217 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. He is the only Giants player to start all 46 games and has played every inning. Pence leads the major leagues in innings played with 416 2/3.

3B Pablo Sandoval went 0-for-4, ending his nine-game hitting streak. He had recorded a hit in each of his previous seven first-inning at-bats from May 11-18. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the longest streak of that kind by a Giants player since Barry Bonds had hits in seven consecutive first-inning at-bats in 2006.

LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up three runs in six innings, giving him a franchise record 18 consecutive road starts in which he has allowed three or fewer runs. He had been tied with Ed Whitson, who made 17 consecutive such road starts from May 11, 1980-May 6, 1981. Bumgarner’s streak is the longest by a Giants pitcher since earned runs became an official statistic in the National League in 1912.