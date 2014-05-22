San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Santiago Casilla sustained a right hamstring strain while running to first base Wednedsay, trying to beat out a grounder. Manager Bruce Bochy said it is likely Casilla would have to go on the disabled list. Casilla will undergo an MRI exam Thursday. Casilla threw one pitch and got a double play with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth and finished that inning. He batted for the first time this season and fourth time in his career in the top of the ninth, and he ran hard after hitting a grounder to shortstop. Manager Bruce Bochy said he was shocked to see Casilla running hard to first base. “I told him, ‘Don’t even swing,'” Bochy said. “When he hit the ball, I guess he thought he had a hit. I don’t know what got into him. I’ve never seen him run like that.”

RHP Tim Hudson will return to the rotation Thursday at Colorado after missing one start due to a strained left hip. He tested his hip in a bullpen session Tuesday and had no problems.

RHP Matt Cain left Wednesday’s game in Colorado with a right hamstring strain after pitching three hitless innings. He said the injury occurred as he released his 36th and final pitch, a called third strike on CF Charlie Blackmon. Cain missed two starts earlier this season after cutting his right index finger while making a sandwich in the Giants’ clubhouse. Asked whether he was optimistic he could avoid the disabled list with the hamstring injury, Cain, who will undergo an MRI exam Thursday, said, “I‘m going to try to be. We’ll see how tomorrow it feels. Today, still got some adrenaline going, but it’s calming down. See how it reacts tomorrow and the next days.” The three-inning start was Cain’s shortest since July 10, 2013, against the New York Mets when he lasted two-thirds of an inning.

RF Hunter Pence extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer in the fourth. During his streak, Pence is hitting .455 (13-for-33) with three doubles, one triple, two homers, five RBIs and six runs. Since April 21, Pence has raised his average from .181 to .286 by hitting .354 (40-for-113) with seven doubles, three triples, three homers, 12 RBIs and 23 runs in 28 games.

3B Pablo Sandoval, who went 2-for-4 with a homer, is hitting .375 (15-for-40) over his past 10 games to raise his average to .222 (37-for-167). His homer was his fourth of the year and second in three games. The homer Wednesday was his 17th against the Rockies, his second most against any club. He has hit 18 homers against San Diego. Sandoval now has three homers against Colorado RHP Jhoulys Chacin, tied for his most against any pitcher.