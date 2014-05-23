San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take the roster spot of RHP Santiago Casilla, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. In 14 games at Fresno, Kontos is 0-2 with three saves and a 3.85 ERA with three walks and 35 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. Kontos, who will be used in a middle relief role, is in his second tour with the Giants this season. He was recalled from Fresno on May 6, pitched in one game -- two scoreless innings May 7 at Pittsburgh -- and was sent back down on May 10. Kontos traveled to Denver from Fresno, where he had a 3:45 a.m. wake-up call to catch a flight at 6 a.m. “But you’re never quite as tired when you’re coming back to the big leagues,” said Kontos, who last pitched Tuesday, throwing 28 pitches in 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Santiago Casilla was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain and will likely miss about four weeks. He was injured running out a ground ball in the eighth inning Wednesday night. After the game, Casilla underwent an MRI that determined he had suffered a Grade 2 strain. Grade 1 is mild, Grade 2 is medium and Grade three is a tear. In 22 games, Casilla is 1-1 with a 1.37 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .205 average.

RHP Tim Hudson, who gave up five hits, two walks and hit a batter but allowed just one run in three innings, has made six consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs since April 19. He’s one start shy of tying his career high set twice -- Sept. 9, 2000-April 7, 2001, and May 1-June 1, 2010.

RHP Matt Cain, who left his start Wednesday after pitching three hitless innings with a right hamstring strain, underwent an MRI on Thursday morning. He has a Grade 1 or mild strain and receive medication and treatment the next few days to see whether he can make his next scheduled start Monday against the Chicago Cubs. If Cain cannot start against the Cubs, he will continue to receive treatment to see if he could then pitch on May 31 at St. Louis when his turn in the rotation next arises. If Cain missed two starts, the Giants would likely place him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 22.

RF Hunter Pence hit his fifth home run and has homers in back-to-back games for the first time this season. It was his third homer off the season at Coors Field, the others coming Wednesday off Jhoulys Chacin and April 22 off Franklin Morales. The homer extended Pence’s hitting streak to nine games, and in that span, he is hitting .457 (16-for-35) with three doubles, one triple, three homers, six RBIs and seven runs scored.