San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

C Hector Sanchez has been a better catcher for RHP Tim Lincecum. At least that’s what the numbers say. So Giants manager Bruce Bochy is going to run with the concept as long as it’s working. Sanchez made his fifth start behind the plate for Lincecum in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Sanchez contributed a two-run double to the win, but make no mistake about it: He was in the lineup because of his working relationship with Lincecum. The former two-time Cy Young Award winner entered the game with a 3.79 ERA when throwing to Sanchez, as opposed to a 5.95 mark when C/1B Buster Posey has been his catcher this season. Posey started at first base Wednesday.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong is a candidate for National League Pitcher of the Month honors for May, having fashioned a 3-1 record and 1.64 ERA. If he’s going to get the distinction, he’s going to have to earn it. Vogelsong’s final start of the month will come Thursday in St. Louis against the Cardinals, against whom he is just 1-5 in his career with a 7.08 ERA. Recent form says that trend is not likely to continue. Vogelsong has not allowed a run in his last two starts, a span of 13 2/3 innings.

RHP Matt Cain threw a pain-free bullpen session before Wednesday’s 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. That is exactly what was required in order for Cain to be considered for his next scheduled start, Saturday in St. Louis. At this point, Cain is penciled in to make that start. Cain missed his scheduled start Monday against the Cubs.

RHP Tim Lincecum was asked if having already pitched one no-hitter in his career made it easier for him to accept having to come out of Wednesday’s game without having allowed a hit in five innings. He said no. What made it easier, he said, was the fact the blister on his right middle finger was hurting and, having thrown 96 pitches, he had maybe one more inning in him. The Giants lost the no-hitter in the seventh inning and Lincecum, who left a 0-0 game, did not get a win. But he did earn a distinction: He became one of just two starting pitchers in Giants history to get pulled from a game after five or more innings of no-hit ball. Current Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow was the other, in May of 1983.

3B Pablo Sandoval drove in the Giants’ first run in their 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. It marked the eighth consecutive game in which Sandoval has recorded at least one RBI. The last Giant to do that was 1B J.T. Snow in April of 2003.

C/1B Buster Posey is in a slump, but that’s not why he is losing catching assignments to C Hector Sanchez. By the numbers, Sanchez works better in tandem with Wednesday’s starter, RHP Tim Lincecum. Lincecum entered Wednesday’s game with a 3.79 ERA when throwing to Sanchez. Meanwhile, the former two-time Cy Young Award winner has a 5.95 ERA when Posey has been his catcher this season. Posey got a day off from catching, but his slump didn’t take a vacation. He went 0-for-4 as the starting first baseman and is now just 3-for-his-last-34.