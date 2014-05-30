San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Vogelsong made his seventh straight start of at least six innings, going 6 1/3 Thursday night against St. Louis but taking a no-decision. Vogelsong said he had very good stuff, but gave up seven hits, three walks and four runs. But he fanned five, four looking, which backs up his feeling. The one hitter who really hurt him was Allen Craig, who doubled and homered for two RBIs.

RHP Matt Cain (hamstring) still hasn’t been officially announced as the starting pitcher for Saturday’s game, but all signs point in that direction. Cain completed a bullpen session Wednesday without incident. If he trends back in the wrong direction, the Giants can always call on RHP Yusmiero Petit to fill in.

RHP Jean Machi has been nothing short of a machine in set-up relief. Machi pitched a perfect eighth inning against the 3-4-5 men in the Cardinals’ lineup, giving him 21 consecutive scoreless innings over 19 appearances. Machi’s streak is the second-longest active streak in the National League behind Atlanta’s David Hale (22 1/3). Machi’s ERA this year is a microscopic 0.33.

C Buster Posey (lower back) didn’t start Thursday night. Posey has played in 49 of the team’s first 53 games, but has had trouble with his back and it apparently flared up during the day, so backup C Hector Sanchez got the call. Posey was available to pinch-hit if needed, a sign that this injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined very long.

LHP Madison Bumgarner gets the ball Friday night against Adam Wainwright in an ace vs. ace pitching matchup at Busch Stadium. Bumgarner dominated his 8-1 win Sunday against Minnesota, allowing just three hits and a run over seven innings while whiffing 10. He is 2-3 with a 4.32 earned-run average in five previous starts against St. Louis, but has lost his last three while pitching to a 5.59 ERA.