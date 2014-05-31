San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Juan Perez was called up from Triple-A Fresno to replace RHP Matt Cain, giving the Giants a fifth position player off their bench. Perez was hitting .333 with eight RBIs in 75 at-bats with the Grizzlies and has stolen five bases in seven attempts. He has 20 at-bats with San Francisco this year, managing just one hit.

RHP Matt Cain (strained right hamstring) landed on the disabled list Friday, although manager Bruce Bochy doesn’t expect him to miss his next scheduled start June 6 against the New York Mets. Cain is 1-3 (3.66 ERA) in eight starts. Bochy said that if this were mid-September in a pennant race, Cain would be healthy enough to go.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit will start Saturday in RHP Matt Cain’s place for the fourth time this year. Petit has made four starts this year, getting banged around for 16 earned runs over 20 1/3 innings and pitching to a 7.08 ERA. Petit has been much more effective in a relief role, compiling a 2.89 ERA over 18 2/3 innings.

C Buster Posey (lower back) missed his second straight start, although it didn’t keep San Francisco from bombing Adam Wainwright off the mound in 4 1/3 innings. The recurring injury has affected Posey’s numbers -- .254, seven homers and 25 RBIs -- but he’s still been a key to this team’s 36-19 start because of how well he works with the pitching staff.

LHP Madison Bumgarner was brilliant Friday night, pitching seven scoreless innings and fanning 10 for the second straight start in notching his seventh win. Bumgarner spotted his pitches to both corners and kept St. Louis off-balance by mixing in enough breaking balls. For the season, he’s struck out 85 in just 72 2/3 innings.