San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson has turned back the clock to his prime with Oakland, allowing only 62 baserunners in his first 70 1/3 innings. Hudson gets the ball Sunday in the series finale against St. Louis. He hasn’t fared well in the past at Busch Stadium, pitching to a 7.48 earned run average over 27 2/3 innings. He’s coming off seven scoreless innings Tuesday night in a win over the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit pitched a great game in a spot start for injured RHP Matt Cain, but one home run ball off Oscar Taveras’ bat Saturday turned Petit into a loser. Petit pitched six innings and gave up only two hits, walking one and striking out five. However, Taveras’ laser over the St. Louis bullpen tagged Petit with his third loss in six decisions.

1B Michael Morse’s second inning double gave him a seven-game hitting streak. He’s collected extra-base hits in six consecutive games, hitting seven doubles, a triple and a home run. At .295 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs, Morse would get MVP votes if the season ended today for his role in helping the Giants start 36-20.

3B Pablo Sandoval stretched his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth inning single, the last of three San Francisco hits on the day. Sandoval is 16-for-40 during the stretch with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He had knocked in runs in nine straight games before Friday night.

C Buster Posey (lower back) missed his third straight start, with Hector Sanchez again filling for him behind the plate. It’s not known when Posey will play again, and it has to be a bit of a concern that he’s been out since Wednesday after playing in 49 of the team’s first 52 games despite this recurring injury.