San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joaquin Arias started at second base on Tuesday, after going 3-for-4 with three RBIs in an emergency start at first base on Sunday after Michael Morse was scratched with a sore foot. “It’s to reward him,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “He’s not getting a lot of playing time. He had a nice day (Sunday). He can get on a roll. He got on a nice streak last year.” Arias hit safely in a career-high 11 straight games from June 9-20 last season.

LF Michael Morse returned to the starting lineup after being scratched from his last start with a sore left foot. Morse went 0-for-4.

RHP Tim Lincecum retired nine straight batters during one stretch in Tuesday night’s series opener in Cincinnati. But the first and fifth innings proved to be his undoing. Lincecum allowed eight earned runs, two on catcher Devin Mesoraco’s two-run homer, in 4 1/3 innings. “I didn’t do a good job focusing batter-to-batter,” said Lincecum, who’s now 0-4 with a 9.79 ERA in six career starts against the Reds.

RF Hunter Pence was just 2-for-14 against Reds right-hander Homer Bailey before going 3-for-4 including his eighth home run on Tuesday night. Pence lined out to third baseman Todd Frazier in his final at-bat leaving him a triple shy of the cycle. He has 15 career homers against the Reds, the most against any opponent.

LHP Madison Bumgarner was named National League Pitcher of the Month for May after going 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts. “Nice to see him get rewarded,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “He had a great month.” Bumgarner, who is 7-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 12 starts with 85 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings, makes his next start on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series at Cincinnati.