San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch
#Echo Trending HP
June 5, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Juan Perez waited 23 games for his first home run of the season, but it was a big one. He hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the sixth inning Wednesday off Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani. Perez finished 2-for-4 with a double and a homer. “It’s hard enough to hit playing every day,” Perez said. “Today I got the opportunity and was able to do something to help the team win. He threw me a first-pitch heater.”

RHP Ryan Vogelsong faced the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for the first time since Game 3 of the 2012 NL Division Series. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and a career-high nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. He improved to 3-0 over his past four starts.

RHP Matt Cain (right hamstring strain) is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list Friday to start against the New York Mets at Citi Field. “He’s good to go and cleared to pitch,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said prior to Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati. It is Cain’s second stint on the disabled list this season. He is 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA in eight starts.

