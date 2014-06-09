San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

CF Gregor Blanco went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs Sunday in a 6-4 victory against the Mets. Blanco started in place of Angel Pagan, who is nursing a sore right leg and got the day off. “He’s really picked up his play,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Blanco. “He’s done a great job of picking the club up when Angel needs a day.” Blanco has raised his batting average from .142 to .253 over his past 20 games.

CF Angel Pagan was out of the starting lineup Sunday, one day after hurting his right leg while sliding into home plate to score the tying run in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win against the Mets. After Saturday night’s game, Pagan had his knee and lower leg heavily wrapped. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he didn’t know the specifics of Pagan’s injury and that he likely would have given him a day off even if he hadn’t hurt his leg. “I just know he said he felt it pretty good when he slid into the catcher,” Bochy said.

RHP Tim Lincecum (5-4) allowed three runs over six innings and earned the victory Sunday in a 6-4 win against the New York Mets. Lincecum improved to 6-1 for his career against the Mets, beating them for the sixth straight time. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back from his worst start of the season, Tuesday at Cincinnati, where he gave up eight runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two home runs to Mets RF Curtis Granderson, a two-run shot in the first on a 3-0 pitch and a solo blast on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth that landed in McCovey Cove. “After my last outing, I needed to show a little more out there,” Lincecum said. “I felt like I did that.”

RHP Sergio Romo notched his major-league-leading 20th save of the season Sunday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning of a 6-4 victory against the New York Mets. Romo has converted 20 of 22 save opportunities.

C Buster Posey was out of the starting lineup Sunday against the Mets, getting what manager Bruce Bochy called a scheduled day off. Backup C Hector Sanchez, as he has often this season, started with RHP Tim Lincecum on the mound. Posey has been battling a sore lower back, and catching Lincecum can be physically taxing on a catcher because so many of his pitches are low and have to be blocked.