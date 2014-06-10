San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Santiago Casilla (strained right hamstring) is scheduled to do a fielding test Tuesday before the Giants’ game against the Washington Nationals. If all goes well, he is scheduled to begin an injury-rehab assignment at Class A San Jose either Wednesday or Thursday.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong had allowed just six runs in four starts before giving up six to the Washington Nationals in the Giants’ 9-2 loss Monday night. The season-high six runs were a result of a season-high nine hits allowed. Six of the nine hits went for extra bases, matching the most Vogelsong has allowed in any game in his career.

1B/LF Michael Morse made his first appearance against his old team, the Washington Nationals, in the Giants’ 9-2 loss Monday and it was a painful one. After a strikeout and a flyout, Morse was hit in the arm by an Aaron Barrett fastball. It no doubt was unintentional. Morse is gone, but is not forgotten among Nationals fans. His trade following the 2012 season netted one of the Nationals’ current starting pitchers, RHP Blake Treinen, as well as the organization’s No. 2 prospect in the minors, RHP A.J. Cole.

CF Angel Pagan was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game Monday because of a right-shin contusion suffered in a collision at home plate Saturday against the New York Mets. With backup OF Gregor Blanco coming off a three-RBI game in Pagan’s place Sunday, Bochy chose to restrict his standout leadoff man to pinch-hitting duties Monday. Pagan did bat in the ninth inning of the Giants’ 9-2 loss, grounding out. He is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.

C Buster Posey was a rare bright spot for the Giants in their 9-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday, doubling in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high seven games. It was one of just four hits the Giants got off Nationals ace RHP Stephen Strasburg in six innings. Posey is hitting .367 (11-for-30) during his streak.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will attempt to build upon a distinction no pitcher in Giants history has held in 98 years when he faces the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Bumgarner has pitched seven or more innings, allowing three or fewer hits and one or fewer runs, in three consecutive starts. No Giant has done that since Ferdie Schupp in 1916. Bumgarner has won six in a row, fashioning a 1.91 ERA over that seven-game stretch. His career record against the Nationals is 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA in six starts.