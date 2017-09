RHP George Kontos was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Monday when the Giants activated RHP Santiago Casilla from the disabled list. Kontos went 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA in 11 relief appearances for San Francisco this season.

RHP Santiago Casilla was activated from the disabled list Monday after missing more than three weeks due to a strained right hamstring. He made his second and final rehab outing Saturday night at Class A San Jose, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing one walk.