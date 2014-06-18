San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Tim Hudson (7-2, 1.81 ERA) is scheduled to make his 14th start of the season on Wednesday. Not only does his ERA lead the major leagues, he’s struck out 60 while allowing just 13 walks in 89 1/3 innings. The Giants are 10-2 in his starts. Hudson earned his seventh win last Thursday in a 7-1 decision over the Nationals. Wednesday’s start will be his 10th against the White Sox. He’s 4-2 with a 5.15 ERA in those games.

RHP Matt Cain (1-5) has not won since May 15 and suffered his second straight loss. Dating back to last season, Cain has gone winless in his last nine road starts. On Tuesday, he gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out three and walking one over five innings. “(Cain) got off to a good start, those first two innings he looked real sharp,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “It looking like he was on track there. In the third inning he gave up a home run and then got derailed.”

OF Angel Pagan remained out of the lineup on Tuesday for his third straight game with back stiffness as the Giants opened a two-game inter-league series against the White Sox. His recovery is going slower than hoped, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said prior to the game at U.S. Cellular Field. “Right now he’s a day-to-day,” said manager Bruce Bochy. “He did have an MRI and it showed some inflammation in there, but nothing structurally. It’s just a matter of getting it calmed down.”

C/DH Buster Posey was in the lineup as designated hitter on Tuesday He took a foul tip off his mask in the fourth inning and left Sunday’s game as a precaution. Hector Sanchez, his replacement behind the plate, was clipped by Adam Dunn’s bat in the fourth inning and Posey was could have been called for emergency backup duty but Sanchez remained in the game.