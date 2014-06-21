San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Marco Scutaro (back) took batting practice with the Giants when they began a three-game series in Arizona on Friday, and he hopes to begin playing some games in the Arizona League next as the next step toward making his way back to the majors. Scutaro, a key component in the Giants’ 2012 World Series run, has not played this season because of a balky back. “Marco, I think, is frustrated at how long this is taking,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “In his mind, he is going to try to push this and get over the hump to get to a point he can help us, in any role that might work for him. We miss him,” Bochy said.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who is scheduled to face Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy on Saturday, is looking to end a recent trend. He has struggled in his last six starts against the D-backs, going 0-2 with an 8.28 ERA. In his lone start against Arizona this season, Vogelsong gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings of a no-decision 6-5 loss in 10 innings. The D-backs have hit .360 against him in the last six.

CF Angel Pagan (back) missed his fourth straight game while dealing with a sore back, although the Giants believe he is close to returning. “Angel is doing better,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “My hope is he is OK to go tomorrow. He’ll take some fly balls. He’ll take some ‘b.p.’ (batting practice) and we’ll see where he’s at. If all is good, there is a good chance he will play tomorrow.” Pagan had an epidural three days ago to relieve pain, and it takes some time for the body to recover. Leadoff hitter Pagan is hitting .307 despite having four hits in his last 24 at-bats.

RHP Tim Lincecum had no success against his nemesis, Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, again Friday. Goldschmidt had a single, a double and a walk in three plate appearances against Lincecum in the D-backs’ 4-1 victory. Goldschmidt is 15-for-26 with seven homers and 17 RBIs against Lincecum in his career. “He is a pretty patient guy,” Lincecum said. “I am not really executing pitches against him, which makes it really tough. That and a combination that he is a .311 hitter.” Goldschmidt’s double Friday hit about three feet from the top of the left-field fence. “This team has been tough on him,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said.

3B Pablo Sandoval has been at his best at Chase Field, and he was at it again Friday. Sandoval had an RBI triple in the first inning and was 1-for-3 with a walk in the Giants’ loss to Arizona. Sandoval is hitting .343 (61-178) with 11 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs in 48 games at Chase Field.