San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt, who broke his left thumb May 9, is recovering well, manager Bruce Bochy said. The early prognosis was that Belt would return right around July 4. “I‘m feeling really good, so I might scoot by a little early,” Belt said. Belt took batting practice on the field for this first time this weekend in Arizona. “I‘m pretty much dying to get back in there,” Belt said. “I just want to make sure everything is OK before I get back in there. I don’t want it to linger around for the rest of the season.” Belt is hitting .264 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs in 35 games.

2B Joe Panik went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI in his first major league start Sunday. Panik had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, and he walked as a pinch hitter in his first plate appearance that day. “It’s nice to get the first one out of the way, and getting a ‘W’ makes for a good day,” Panik said. “Honestly, having the at-bat (Saturday) got rid of the heavy nerves. Once you get the first hit out of the way, you kind of settle in.” The Giants’ first-round pick in the 2011 draft, Panik was hitting .321 with five home runs and 45 RBIs in 74 games for Fresno.

RHP Jean Machi (5-0) has the longest active scoreless innings streak in the majors this season, 25 1/3 innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.29. He has given up one earned run in 31 1/3 innings covering 33 appearances. He has 11 “holds,” including one Saturday when he retired Arizona 2B Aaron Hill on a foul out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a 4-1 victory.

1B/LF Mike Morse (back stiffness) received treatment Sunday and was available to pinch-hit after being removed from Saturday’s game after feeling a tweak in the sixth inning. “He’s hoping to play tomorrow, but we’ll wait until we get to San Francisco,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Morse leads the Giants with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

CF Angel Pagan missed his sixth consecutive game due to lower back soreness, and a stay on the disabled list remains unlikely but it still possible. “Angel’s about the same, which is good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday. “He hasn’t gotten worse, and he is doing baseball activity. I put him at day-to-day. I think tomorrow we’ll have a pretty good idea (if the disabled list is an option). We think he’s made enough improvement that he could be ready in the next few days, versus missing eight more games.” Pagan is hitting .307 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Pagan could be placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to June 15.