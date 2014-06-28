San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Joe Panik has been on a downhill slide since beginning his major league career with a 2-for-4 outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Sunday. After going hitless (0-for-12) in four games Monday through Thursday, Panik was benched for the first time in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. His competition for playing time at second base, 2B Brandon Hicks, struck out twice in three plate appearances Friday, but he did lead off the Giants’ two-run sixth with a walk. He came around to score San Francisco’s first run on LF Tyler Colvin’s pinch-hit triple.

1B Adam Duvall earned a second consecutive start Friday after homering in his major league debut Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds. The encore performance was not nearly as impressive as the first. Duvall went 0-for-3 against Reds ace RHP Johnny Cueto. With another tough right-hander (RHP Alfredo Simon) going for the Reds on Saturday, and with left-handed-hitting LF Tyler Colvin having belted a run-scoring triple in Friday’s 6-2 loss, it’s possible Duvall’s streak of consecutive starts will end at two. He is currently hitting .143.

RHP Matt Cain has the unenviable task of being a one-win pitcher going up against a 10-game winner Saturday when the Giants host the Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Alfredo Simon. Cain is coming off one of his worst outings of the season, having given up six runs to the light-hitting San Diego Padres in a 6-0 home loss. Cain has not been particularly effective against the Reds in his career, having compiled a 4-5 record and 3.54 ERA in 10 starts.

LF Tyler Colvin gave way to 1B Adam Duvall in the starting lineup Friday night, with 1B/LF Michael Morse moving to left field in the Giants’ 6-2 loss to the Reds. Manager Bruce Bochy’s decision to reward the right-handed-hitting Duvall for his home run in his major league debut Thursday night and sit lefty Colvin did not work out as planned against Reds ace RHP Johnny Cueto. Duvall went 0-for-3, while Colvin provided the Giants’ biggest hit of the night, a pinch-hit, RBI triple in a two-run sixth inning. Despite having just one hit in his last 13 at-bats, Colvin figures to get the start ahead of Duvall when the Giants face another tough Reds right, RHP Alfredo Simon, on Saturday night.

LHP Madison Bumgarner gave up five or more runs in an inning for the fourth time in his career Friday night in a five-run fifth that doomed the Giants in a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Truth be told: Bumgarner might have gotten out of the inning with just one run allowed if not for two questionable decisions by the Giants. Had C Buster Posey not unsuccessfully tried to get the lead runner on RHP Johnny Cueto’s one-out sacrifice bunt attempt, and Giants manager Bruce Bochy not played the infield in on light-hitting CF Billy Hamilton (who blooped a two-run single that barely reached the outfield grass), the inning might have been over after five batters instead of the 10 Bumgarner required to get his three outs.