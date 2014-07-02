San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt announced last week he hoped to return from the disabled list July 4 in San Diego. Tuesday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy made it official: Belt will be activated Friday unless he suffers a setback in his final scheduled minor-league, injury-rehab appearance Wednesday in San Jose. Belt, who broke his left thumb on May 9, began the day Tuesday with 10 hits, including three home runs and two doubles, in 17 minor league at-bats.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong has the unenviable task of opposing RHP Adam Wainwright on Wednesday. But forget about Wainwright. Vogelsong has had no luck facing the St. Louis Cardinals regardless of their pitcher. The veteran is just 1-5 with a 6.94 ERA in eight career starts against the Cardinals. He benefitted from six runs of support when he survived a seven-hit, three-walk outing at St. Louis earlier this season, getting a no-decision in a 6-5 win.

CF Angel Pagan was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see a back specialist in hopes of curing what the Giants are calling back inflammation. Pagan was eligible to be activated off the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, but experienced recurring back pain while running Monday, prompting a change of plans. The Giants have gone just 4-10 since Pagan went on the DL on June 15.

RHP Tim Lincecum ran his string of consecutive shutout innings to 17 in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Coming off his complete-game, no-hitter last Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, Lincecum blanked the Cardinals over eight innings. The dual efforts mark the first time in the former two-time Cy Young Award winner’s career that he has shut out consecutive opponents for at least eight innings apiece. Lincecum now has a 2.81 ERA at home this season, as opposed to 6.68 on the road.

3B Pablo Sandoval hit his 100th career home run, a two-run shot, in the Giants’ 5-0 win Tuesday over the St. Louis Cardinals. In doing so, the third baseman became the 19th player in the San Francisco era of Giants history to reach the milestone. Sandoval returned to his locker after the game to find a bottle of champagne with which to celebrate the achievement.