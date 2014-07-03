San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Sandro Fabian signed a $500,000 contract with the Giants on Wednesday, the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Fabian, 16, is a 6-foot, 180-pound native of the Dominican Republic whose strength is power-hitting. A center fielder who went 4-for-6 in the MLB Showcase in San Pedro de Macoris earlier this year, Fabian is projected as a left fielder in the future.

1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday in what was scheduled to be his final rehab appearance. He went 10-for-19 (.526) with two homers and five RBIs in five games for Fresno. Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Wednesday that he expects Belt to attend Thursday’s afternoon series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, then fly with the team to San Diego for the start of a three-game series Friday. Belt is expected to be activated before Friday’s game.

2B Ehire Adrianza began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, going 1-for-2. He has been out since June 22 due to a right hamstring strain.

OF Bryan Pena of the Dominican Republic agreed to a $425,000 deal with the Giants on Wednesday on the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 200 pounds at the age of 16, the left-handed-hitting Pena is considered one of the top power-hitting prospects among the young Dominicans this season. He likely will move to first base in the San Francisco organization.

2B Marco Scutaro was scheduled to play five innings, his longest stint to date, for the Giants’ rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona League on Wednesday. However, he played just three innings, going 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said before Wednesday’s game that Scutaro, who has yet to play for San Francisco this season, will be more closely evaluated after his is able to play seven or eight innings in a rehab game.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong did not get a single run of support for his second consecutive start Wednesday. Not coincidentally, he took his second consecutive defeat despite once again pitching well enough to win. Vogelsong allowed only two runs on six hits over seven innings in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Vogelsong was beaten 3-1 by the Cincinnati Reds last Thursday. Both times, he was pitching following RHP Tim Lincecum shutout efforts, including the Lincecum’s no-hitter against the San Diego Padres on June 25.

CF Angel Pagan avoided surgery on a bulging disk in his back after an examination by Dr. Robert Watkins, a back specialist, in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Instead, Pagan was scheduled to receive a second epidural injection Thursday in hopes of soothing the pain in his lower back. The Giants hope Pagan, who hasn’t played since June 14, will be able to resume baseball-related activities as early as Monday.

LHP Madison Bumgarner will be facing the St. Louis Cardinals for the second time this season when he takes the mound for the finale of the three-game series Thursday. Bumgarner can only hope things go as well as the first time around, when he pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing only three hits. He has a 3-3 career record and 3.57 ERA in six starts against St. Louis.