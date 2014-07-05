San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt came off the disabled list Friday after missing 50 games with a broken left thumb and was immediately pressed into the starting lineup in the No. 2 slot in the order. Belt went 0-for-4 against the Padres with a strikeout. Belt is hitting .256 on the season with nine homers in 36 games.

INF Adam Duvall, who was 3-for-18 with one homer and one RBI in five games with the Giants, was returned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for Belt.

RHP Matt Cain can’t catch a break. He held the Padres to two runs on seven hits and three walks Friday and lost because the Giants were shut out for the third time he’s started this season -- including two straight times against the Padres. The Giants have lost five straight games that Cain has started, and Cain (1-7) has lost four straight decisions despite a respectable 4.27 earned run average. Cain fell to 7-14 lifetime against the Padres (including 0-3 this season) despite a 3.21 ERA.

2B Joaquin Arias doubled in the second inning Friday. That was his first extra-base hit of the season. He is 18-for-97 with 17 singles.

RF Hunter Pence went 1-for-4 Friday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games (10-for-38). His 101 hits rank him fourth in the National League.