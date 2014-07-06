San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

1B Brandon Belt’s winning homer in the 10th inning was his 15th go-ahead homer of his career,but his first in the ninth inning or later. Belt’s 10th homer of the season was his first since May 7. He broke his thumb four days later and missed 50 games on the disabled list before returning Friday night. He was 0-for-7 before the home run.

LF Michael Morse’s tying homer in the top of the ninth inning off Padres closer Huston Street was the second tying homer of his career in the ninth inning or later. The homer was Morse’s 14th this season, one more than he hit all last season with Seattle and Baltimore.

RF Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 Saturday night against the Padres with his double in the 10th that set up Brandon Belt’s winning homer. The hits extended Pence’s hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .286 (12-for-42) with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs during the streak.

3B Pablo Sandoval left the ballpark with his left elbow heavily bandaged Saturday. He suffered a contusion in the first inning when he got hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Odrisamer Despaigne pitch on the right elbow while swinging. So he was injured on what was called a strike and had to come out of the game before taking the field. The X-rays of the elbow were negative, but Giants manager Bruce Bochy declared Sandoval “day to day.” Sandoval’s response: “It hurts.”