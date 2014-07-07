San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

RHP Santiago Casilla picked up the save Saturday and Sunday in his first two opportunities since he replaced RHP Sergio Romo as the closer. Casilla has a 1.08 ERA in 29 appearances. When asked if Casilla is the closer, manager Bruce Bochy responded: “I think that’s fair to say right now.”

RHP Tim Lincecum was working on a third straight shutout Sunday when Padres 2B Brooks Conrad homered with two out in the seventh to snap his scoreless innings streak at 23. Over his last three games, Lincecum is 3-0 and allowed one run on seven hits and seven walks in 23 1/3 innings. “Timmy’s been on a good roll,” said Giants manager Bruce Bochy. “It’s been fun to watch the poise he’s had and how easy his delivery is right now. He’s hitting his spots and mixing it up.”

RF Hunter Pence, who was selected to his third All-Star Game, went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored Sunday to stretch his hitting streak to 11 straight games (15-for-46) with three doubles, a triple, eight runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. He has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games.

3B Pablo Sandoval was out of the lineup Sunday after being hit on the inside of the left elbow Saturday night while swinging at a pitch thrown by Padres unconventional RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Giants manager Bruce Bochy is hoping Sandoval will be back in the lineup Monday when the Giants open a four-game, home-and-home interleague series with cross-bay rival Oakland.

LHP Madison Bumgarner was named to his second All-Star team. Bumgarner is 9-6 this season with a 3.06 earned-run average. He has 120 strikeouts against 29 walks in 113 2/3 innings with an opponents’ batting average of .248. Bumgarner’s 1.32 road ERA is the lowest in the National League while he ranks third in the league in strikeouts and is tied for third in strikeouts per nine innings (9.5). “It’s a huge honor to be recognized,” said Bumgarner, who won’t pitch in the game because he pitches next Sunday in the finale to the first half of the season.