San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

2B Marco Scutaro (back inflammation) got high marks for his first rehab game with Triple-A Fresno on Monday night. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI, scored a run and played five innings. “I saw the reports,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday before his team’s 6-1 loss against Oakland. “He’s moving around well at second. He’s comfortable diving of balls and he seems to be letting it go with the bat. This is all good news.” Bochy said Scutaro, who has been on the disabled list all season, will likely play a full nine innings in a game for Fresno this week. Scutaro went 0-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday night for Fresno.

RHP Jean Machi was ejected from the game by homeplate umpire Angel Hernandez after the bottom of the eighth inning. Hernandez had called a balk on Machi in the eighth. Machi argued his case when the balk was called then resumed his argument as he walked off the mound, earning his first ejection of the season.

LF/1B Michael Morse went 2-for-4 Tuesday night in a 6-1 loss to Oakland and raised his career average at the O.co Coliseum to .357. He’s gone 20-for-56 in 17 games at Oakland.

LF Tyler Colvin went 2-for-4 and hit his second home run of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot leading off the seventh inning of a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Colvin homered off A’s right-hander Sonny Gray, who gave up only one run over seven innings while striking out eight and walking one.

3B Pablo Sandoval (bruised and swollen left elbow) returned to the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland after missing two games and went 1-for-4 in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Sandoval was hit by a pitch Saturday against San Diego. He hadn’t been able to take batting practice until Tuesday. Sandoval had six assists in the field.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (9-7) lost his third straight start, allowing six runs on 10 hits over seven-plus innings in a 6-1 loss Tuesday night against Oakland. He struck out just three, matching his season low, and walked three. Bumgarner gave up four runs in the third inning when the A’s batted around. “I thought he was pretty good,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “The one inning, we just couldn’t stop it. It started with a bloop and they put some balls in play in good spots and put up the crooked number. But overall I thought he threw well. Just the one inning got him.”