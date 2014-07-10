San Francisco Giants - PlayerWatch

OF Juan Perez was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after a 5-2 win over the Oakland A‘s. Perez played two innings in left field as a late-game defensive replacement for LF Michael Morse. Perez’s glove hasn’t been his problem in three stints for the Giants this season. He’s had just seven hits in 45 at-bats, a .156 average. The Giants will fill the opening on the roster before Thursday’s series finale against the A‘s. 2B Ehire Adrianza, who has been on an injury rehab at Fresno, is likely to be activated.

RHP Tim Hudson has pitched just once against his old team, the Oakland A‘s, in his career. He is hoping his second chance will help him forget all about the first one. Hudson gave up five runs on five hits in five innings against the A’s while pitching for the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2008. He will be making his 17th start as a Giant on Thursday, with San Francisco having won 11 of his first 16.

2B Marco Scutaro will be activated off the disabled list either Friday or Saturday, manager Bruce Bochy announced. Scutaro had batted just 3-for-19 in his minor-league rehab starts and is scheduled to make a seventh for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday night. Bochy said he expects Scutaro to be a bit tired after what is slated to be a nine-inning outing Thursday, and that’s why he is considering waiting until Saturday to make the promotion.

RHP Matt Cain recorded just his second win of the season Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the Oakland A‘s. He was quick to credit the Giants’ offense, and with good reason. The Giants gave Cain more than two runs of support for just the fourth time in his 15 starts. Before Wednesday, the Giants had scored two runs or fewer for Cain in seven consecutive starts, none of which he won.

RF Hunter Pence contributed a home run and a single to the Giants’ 5-2 win over the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night. The assault on A’s pitching was nothing new for Pence. He’s now 15-for-43 (.349) with three homers and six RBIs in 10 games against the A‘s. Clearly, it’s nothing personal. Pence has dominated most interleague pitchers he’s seen lately, having gone 11-for-26 (.423) in his last six interleague games.